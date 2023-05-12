Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Up 9.7 %
UMGP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 23,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,316. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.
About Universal Media Group
