Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Up 9.7 %

UMGP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 23,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,316. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

