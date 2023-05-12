UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTSI opened at $3.60 on Monday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

