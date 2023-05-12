V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

V2X stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 0.95. V2X has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in V2X by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of V2X by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

