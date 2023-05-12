Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 499,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

