Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,251,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,481. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

