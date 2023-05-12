ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.07

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.07 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.02 ($0.14). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 592,581 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.23 million, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.02.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

