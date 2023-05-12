Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.57. The company had a trading volume of 180,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

