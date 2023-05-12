Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Reduced by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

