Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.28 and last traded at $90.72. Approximately 7,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.