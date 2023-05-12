Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.70. 369,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,950. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

