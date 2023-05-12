Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPLPF shares. Peel Hunt lowered Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

