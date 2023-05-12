Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 57.7% in April

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,396. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 103.43% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

