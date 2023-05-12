Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 91.4% in April

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the April 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of VASO remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. 9,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,478. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

