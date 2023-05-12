Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 0.9% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,719. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -389.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.