Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 50,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

