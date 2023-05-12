Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 23,570 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Andersons accounts for approximately 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Andersons worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $8,215,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 20.1% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 30.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. Stephens boosted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. 51,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

See Also

