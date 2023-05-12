Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $79.22. 347,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,235. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

