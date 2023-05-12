Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEOEY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,691. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17.

Veolia Environnement Increases Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.4677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

