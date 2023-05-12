Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.58

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 406832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
Veradigm Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
