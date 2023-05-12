Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.58

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 406832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 77.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veradigm by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,548,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 272,520 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

