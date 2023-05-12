Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the April 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Price Performance

Verb Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 131,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in platform development. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. The company was founded by Rory J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.