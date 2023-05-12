Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Versus Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

VS opened at $0.73 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

