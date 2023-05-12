Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Via Renewables stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 80,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,960. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.7399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.68%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

