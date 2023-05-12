VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VQS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
VIQ Solutions Trading Down 11.0 %
NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.14.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.
