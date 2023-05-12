Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 2.6 %

SPCE stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

