VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VirTra Price Performance
NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirTra (VTSI)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.