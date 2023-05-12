VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VirTra Price Performance

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

About VirTra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VirTra by 303.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VirTra by 46.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.