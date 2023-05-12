Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.4 %

VSTO stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.06.

Insider Activity

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,035 shares of company stock valued at $784,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

