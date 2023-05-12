Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOSSF remained flat at $54.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

Get Vossloh alerts:

About Vossloh

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.