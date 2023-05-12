Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VOSSF remained flat at $54.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

