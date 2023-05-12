Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 469,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,849. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.50. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

