Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.11. 412,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Wabash National by 335.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wabash National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 467.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 51.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

