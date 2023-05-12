Watchman Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 56,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,882. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

