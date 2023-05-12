Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 1,735 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.