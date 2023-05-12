WAX (WAXP) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. WAX has a total market cap of $177.87 million and $5.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,980,545,989 coins and its circulating supply is 3,188,955,299 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 3,188,789,099.517145 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05478984 USD and is down -6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,896,816.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

