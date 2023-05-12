Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.78 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.