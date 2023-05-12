Wedbush Weighs in on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.