Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

WEG Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WEG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 105,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,732. WEG has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

WEG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0066 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

