Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.00

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 282796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Westaim Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$424.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

Westaim Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.