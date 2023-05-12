Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 112,234 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
