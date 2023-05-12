Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 112,234 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,151 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

