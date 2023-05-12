Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.
Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.
