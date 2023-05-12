Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westlake from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $113.40 on Monday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

