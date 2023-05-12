Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank to C$26.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $21.91 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
