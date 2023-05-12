Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank to C$26.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $21.91 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

