Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:WTE opened at C$29.32 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.59 and a 12-month high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7348033 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

