Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after acquiring an additional 831,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

