Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,875.51

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,875.51 ($36.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,301.68 ($41.66). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,242 ($40.91), with a volume of 296,022 shares traded.

WTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($53.00) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.16) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.47) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($44.29) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,715 ($46.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,336.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,049.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,878.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 5,362.32%.

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 275 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,895.90). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 275 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($39.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,895.90). Also, insider Cilla Snowball bought 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($38.84) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($87,698.73). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

