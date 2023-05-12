Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

