Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.71. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.