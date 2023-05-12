William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of THS opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

