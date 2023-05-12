William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

