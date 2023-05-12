Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Update

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wishpond Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WPNDF remained flat at C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. Wishpond Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.
Wishpond Technologies Company Profile
