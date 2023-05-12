Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Update

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wishpond Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WPNDF remained flat at C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. Wishpond Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

Get Wishpond Technologies alerts:

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Wishpond Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishpond Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.