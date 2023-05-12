Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wishpond Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WPNDF remained flat at C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. Wishpond Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wishpond Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishpond Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.