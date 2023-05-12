Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,814.37

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,814.37 ($35.51) and traded as high as GBX 3,135 ($39.56). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 3,047 ($38.45), with a volume of 147,211 shares changing hands.

WIZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.91) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.01) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,750 ($47.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.43) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,595 ($45.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,827.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,519.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -372.85.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

