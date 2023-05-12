Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

