Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Wolters Kluwer
