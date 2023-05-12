Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 12.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

